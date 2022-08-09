Tributes flood in for Wakefield murder victim Jack Kirmond

Jack, 33, was assaulted outside Sharlston Rovers Rugby Club on Weeland Road on Sunday morning.

He was taken to hospital for treatment but sadly died from his injuries last night.

Jack was the brother of Danny Kirmond, a former Wakefield Trinity, Featherstone Rovers and Huddersfield Giants player who is now at York City Knights.

Jack himself also played rugby, formerly for Hunslet Club Parkside and then Sharlston Rovers.

Rugby clubs across West Yorkshire have been sharing their tributes to the former player.

Wakefield Trinity said: "Everyone at Wakefield Trinity is saddened to hear of the passing of Jack Kirmond, brother of former captain Danny Kirmond. Our condolences are with all of Jack's family and friends at this difficult time."

Featherstone Rover tweeted: The players, staff and officials Featherstone Rovers are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Jack Kirmond, brother of former capper Danny Kirmond.

"Our sincere condolences go to Jack’s family and friends in this deeply distressing time."

Hunslet Club Parkside tweeted: :"Sad news coming regarding one of our ex players Jack Kirmond.. biggest smile in the clubhouse whilst around never a dull moment, an absolute geezer! Rest easy Jack (Kirmo) once an oldboy always an oldboy #RIPkirmo sending our condolences to your loved ones.”

York City Nights also tweeted, writing: “Everyone at the Knights is saddened to hear of the passing of Jack Kirmond, brother of forward Danny Kirmond.

"Our condolences are with Danny, his family and friends at this time. We will be offering Danny any support he needs at this difficult time.”

Officers continue to appeal for witnesses to the assault on Mr Kirmond which took place outside the Sharlston Rovers Rugby Club, on Weeland Road, Wakefield on Sunday at 12.18am.

A 38-year-old man remains in police custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the matter.

A 23-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender but has been released under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the assault or who can assist the investigation should contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team on 101, or by using the LiveChat on the West Yorkshire Police website. The log reference is 0039 of 7 August.