Tributes paid following death of veteran Featherstone councillor Graham Isherwood

Coun Isherwood was first elected in 1987 and chaired the authority’s corporate and resources overview and scrutiny committee.

Tributes have been paid to a “respected” veteran councillor who has died after serving his community for more than 30 years.

Wakefield Council has confirmed the death of Graham Isherwood, Labour councillor for Featherstone ward.

He was re-elected at the 2023 local elections with 73% of votes cast in his ward, the second-highest margin of victory out of 23 seats contested.

Featherstone Labour councillor Graham Isherwood was re-elected at the 2023 local elections.

Coun Isherwood’s wife Margaret is also a councillor and cabinet portfolio holder for children and young people.

Council leader Denise Jeffery said: “I am so very sad to learn of the death of a dear friend, and councillor, Graham Isherwood.

“We have worked together for many years and his strong commitment to improving the lives of others was one of his guiding principles.

“He was a councillor since 1987, serving Featherstone for nearly 30 years and was re-elected at last year’s local elections with 73% of the votes cast in his ward.

“This is testament to the incredible impact he has had on the Featherstone community and people.

“He had a particular interest in environmental matters and also held many senior positions over the years.

“On behalf of everyone at Wakefield Council, I offer my deepest condolences to Graham’s family – his wife Margaret, also a serving councillor, and their family and friends.”

Featherstone Town Council added: “We at Featherstone Town Council are deeply saddened at the recent passing of serving councillor Graham Isherwood.

Coun Isherwood served the town council for over 35 years after being elected in 1987 and was a true stalwart of the community and this council.

"He held a commanding presence in the town and was nothing but a strong voice for the needs of our community throughout his political career.

"He was proud to serve as the town’s Mayor during the millennium year in 2000 and has been at the forefront of all the large improvement projects for the town since his election.

"Some of his proudest civic achievements have been the installation of the War Horse, upcoming pit wheel project and since their renovation has tended the graves of the miners killed in the Featherstone Massacre.

"These however are a drop in the ocean of his achievements, and we are all eternally grateful for the effort and servitude that he has given to the people of Featherstone.

"We offer our sincerest condolences to his wife Margaret, a former mayor and councillor in the town, his children James and Matthew and grandchildren, Brodie, Harley, AJ and Xavier.”

Speaking about the loss, the Mayor of Featherstone, Coun Dwain Longley has said: “Graham leaves behind an impressive legacy across this town following on from his years of dedicated service. he has served as a mayor, councillor, mentor and friend to many from across the political spectrum and all those who have known him are a little wiser for the experience.

"I wish to offer my own personal condolences to Margaret and her family at this time, May he rest in peace and rise in glory”.

Pete Girt, leader of the council’s Liberal Democrat group, said: “Graham Isherwood was a man to be respected.

“He wasn’t afraid to speak his mind and let you know exactly what he thought of you, but at the same time he’d be amongst the first to offer help and advice to a new councillor regardless of what party they represented.

“He was also prepared to stand up for what he believed in, even if it went against the party line and he was quite prepared to face the consequences for doing so. A man like that commands respect.

“He has given many years’ service to the people of Wakefield and continued to do so long after most people would’ve retired. He will be missed.

“The Liberal Democrats would like to offer their sincere condolences to Margaret and the Isherwood family at this sad time.”