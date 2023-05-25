The boy, named locally as Tyler Wilson, died after getting into difficulty in the RIver Calder in Castleford just before 7pm on Wednesday, May 25.

Emergency services rushed to the area and launched a frantic search of the area and specialist dive teams were drafted in.

But tragically a body was recovered from the water at 8.30pm.

The River Calder at Methley Bridge. Picture by Google

His heartbroken mum Zoe Marie Scott posted a poignant photo of him on social media in which he can be seen smiling with balloons shaped in the number '16'.

Alongside the picture, she wrote: "Love you forever my boy. Until we meet again."

Kerri Mountain-Stogden, his girlfriend's mum, posted on Facebook: "Heartbroken isn't the word.

"My poor baby daughter has lost her boyfriend, soul mate and best friend. He truly was her rock.

"I am so sorry to all Tyler's family, he was the best.

"A decent, honest boy that made my daughter the happiest girl.

"Our lives and house won't be the same without him. Rest in peace TyTy, you will always be in our hearts."

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: "Police were called to the River Calder off Leeds Road, Castleford, at 6.58pm to a report of a concern for safety for a male in the water.

"Emergency services attended at the scene and shortly before 8.30pm a body was recovered from the water.

"His family are aware and being supported by officers. We would ask that people are considerate of his family at this difficult time."

Detectives probing the death have appealed for information.

Meanwhile, Humberside Fire and Rescue Service has warned against the dangers of swimming in open water after two young people drowned at a nature reserve near Beverley on the same day as the tragedy in Castleford.

The service said it rushed to the lake at High Eske Nature Reserve East Yorkshire, last night following reports of an incident at the beauty spot.

But despite firefighters’ “very best efforts”, the two youngsters passed away.

The fire service, which worked on the operation with police and ambulance staff, said four other people were rescued from the lake using a boat and diving teams.

A spokesperson for the service said the area was currently closed off as they investigated the incident and urged the public to be cautious when entering open water.

They said: “The service would like to stress the importance of remaining safe around open water and the clear advice from the emergency services is that people should not enter the water.

“Open water such as ponds, rivers and lakes et cetera are highly dangerous and people should not enter them.”

According to drowning figures collected by the National Water Safety Forum there were 226 accidental fatalities in the UK in 2022 – 105 of them during June, July and August.