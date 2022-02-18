Tributes paid to long-serving mentor who was the "beating heart of the school"

Julie Hampshire, who had been at Rook's Nest Academy for more than 34 years, has been described as the "beating heart of the school" and a "delightful lady".

The 59-year-old learning-support mentor was sadly forced to step down from the Outwood school after being diagnosed with cancer, and passed away on February 2.

A notice posted on the school's website read: "Parents have noticed her absence but we have not made public her illness.

Julie Hampshire passed away this month.

"Julie has been battling with cancer and, in November 2021, resigned from her post at Rook’s Nest Academy but didn’t want this made public knowledge, as she wanted to continue to be part of the school while she felt well enough.

"Plans were to be for a retirement celebration in spring, but unfortunately, due to Covid and Julie’s ongoing illness, this was not possible.

"Our plans had been for a massive fun fair on the playground, in this half term, with swing boats, bouncy castles, stalls and music to give Julie a real farewell and well-deserved 'thank you'.

"Events moved more quickly than we had hoped and it became obvious that this celebration would not be able to take place.

"Many of you will have your own images and memories of Julie - wacky dressing up clothes, raffle ticket seller, larger-than-life character."

The mother of three from Wrenthorpe was known as a fun-loving member of staff.

Craig Milfull, deputy head at Rook's Nest Academy added: "She was a learning mentor for a long time, and she knew a lot of the parents.

"She was the beating heart of the school, a real matriarch, and was really passionate about the children and their mental health.

"She had a brilliant sense of humour and was a lovely lady who was really fun and caring."

The school now plans to plant flowers around the school in her memory, and hold a dressing up day on Friday in which the children and staff will dress in brightly-coloured clothing.