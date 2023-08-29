Tributes paid to much-loved and popular Wakefield pub landlord who ran pub for more than 20 years

Family man Ted Howell ran the New Inn in Durkar, Wakefield, with his wife June and son Paul from 1966 until 1988.

Born in 1933, Mr Howell grew up in Wakefield, attending school at Ings Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He left school to deliver telegrams before going on to join the RAF at 18.

Ted Howell and wife, June Howell.

He and June were married in 1958, living on the Peacock Estate. Their son Paul was born in 1962.

A doting husband and father, Mr Howell was also a grandad to Jenna and great-grandad to Lucas.

His daughter-in-law Sarah Howell said: "They had many happy times at the pub, making many good friends along the way.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ted’s funeral will be held at Kettlethorpe Crematorium in Wakefield on Friday (September 1),from 1.20pm.

The family are asking for no flowers, please, but instead donations, which will all go to the RSPCA.