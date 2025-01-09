Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Tributes have been paid to a well loved member of the Walton community.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Readman, who worked as a caretaker for Walton Parish Council and always took part in the village remembrance service, has died.

Parish council chairman Coun John Carlon said: “Paul was a dear colleague as well as an employee and a valued member of the team who kept the facilities of the parish council in tip top condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He will be missed by all of us. The previous councillors and clerks are also shocked and have expressed their sadness.

Paul Readman at a remembrance service

"In particular the longest members on the council will miss him as he was always helpful in advising on maintaining gardens, tools and growing bedding plants.

"This was illustrated in the bedding plant layout in the park and in front of the village hall.

"Paul was attentive to the condition of the village assets and maintained a diligent attitude to repairs and providing the clerk with information on what would need repairing and some TLC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I, as the chair, worked with Paul on many occasions on the property portfolio and he was happy to be part of the team and was practical in his approach to the task in hand.

Paul Readman tends his garden

"He was a friendly, approachable person with a funny side that made people at ease including the new councillors.

"From our own experience in the village we know that he helped and advised many of the groups in Walton and nothing was too much trouble to ensure they enjoyed the functions they had organised if it was in the village hall or the park whatever the hour.

"We give our sincere condolences to his family and we will advise and assist them in these difficult times.”

Walton villagers shared their tributes to Paul on Facebook.

A postbox topper created by Lynn Clegg in memory of Paul

Helen Tooley said: “Such a lovely man. He will be missed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Fisher said: “Sad to hear this news. Paul was a kind professional man who liked to give his best and help others.

"I worked in the hall on many occasions and he was always very helpful and he loved his dogs. RIP Paul.”

Safeer Abbasi said: “Paul will be missed by all who knew him. He was a polite, helpful gentleman.”

Ruth Littlewood said: “So sorry to hear this sad news. He was such a lovely person, always used to stop and chat. He loved his two dogs. We will all miss him .”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lynn Clegg, from the village, paid tribute to Paul with a postbox topper.

During the pandemic she began to knit toppers to mark important events, such as Remembrance Day and the coronation of King Charles, and has carried on the tradition ever since.

Her most recent work shows Paul with his two black labradors, wearing a Leeds United scarf, which she said was how all the villagers would remember him.

Paul's funeral will be held at Wakefield Crematorium on Thursday, January 16 at 2.40pm, followed by a gathering at the New Inn, Walton, from 3.40pm.

Everyone is welcome.