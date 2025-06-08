A remarkable woman who was a burlesque dancer in Paris, helped the war effort as a codebreaker and lived her later years in Castleford will be honoured in Las Vegas.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With a life worthy of a movie star, Hilda Green who died on April 21 at the age of 100 years, will be remembered at the Burlesque Hall of Fame.

Living at Castleford Lodge care home in her final years, Hilda was an inspiring figure for her dramatic life which saw her dancing on the stages of Paris to taking up service at Bletchley Park in Milton Keynes during WW2 as a codebreaker deciphering Nazi messages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her life was also commemorated at the opening of a World Burlesque Day's World record attempt with a message delivered on behalf of then Mayor of Wakefield Coun Darren Byford.

Hilda Green with World Burlesque Day founder Sapphira

She was honoured at a Castleford Lodge celebration of life ceremony and will also be included in the in memoriam part of the Burlesque Hall of Fame Weekender in the US.

The world record attempt was intended to top the numbers for the biggest ever online burlesque class.

Burlesque artist Ozara Sapphire joined the online call for 1,000 participants to be part of the class, which was part of World Burlesque Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event was organised to raise awareness of the artform, to bring the many countries who have a scene together, and to welcome newcomers who may be curious to come and try a dance class via Zoom.

Hilda Green with World Burlesque Day founder Sapphira

On celebrating her 100th birthday in September last year Hilda said the secret to a long life is to “live life to the fullest and never regret anything”.

After several years, Hilda took a complete change in career in the more sedate world of finance, hanging up her calculator at the age of 70 when she retired as a bookkeeper.

The Burlesque Hall of Fame Weekend is four days of fun, learning and performance, and a fundraiser for the Burlesque Hall of Fame Museum, the world's only museum of its kind.

The hall of fame has been one of the world’s only institutions dedicated to preserving the art, artifacts and traditions of the art form.