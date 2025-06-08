Tributes to be paid in Las Vegas to Castleford burlesque artist and World War II codebreaker Hilda Green who died aged 100
With a life worthy of a movie star, Hilda Green who died on April 21 at the age of 100 years, will be remembered at the Burlesque Hall of Fame.
Living at Castleford Lodge care home in her final years, Hilda was an inspiring figure for her dramatic life which saw her dancing on the stages of Paris to taking up service at Bletchley Park in Milton Keynes during WW2 as a codebreaker deciphering Nazi messages.
Her life was also commemorated at the opening of a World Burlesque Day's World record attempt with a message delivered on behalf of then Mayor of Wakefield Coun Darren Byford.
She was honoured at a Castleford Lodge celebration of life ceremony and will also be included in the in memoriam part of the Burlesque Hall of Fame Weekender in the US.
The world record attempt was intended to top the numbers for the biggest ever online burlesque class.
Burlesque artist Ozara Sapphire joined the online call for 1,000 participants to be part of the class, which was part of World Burlesque Day.
The event was organised to raise awareness of the artform, to bring the many countries who have a scene together, and to welcome newcomers who may be curious to come and try a dance class via Zoom.
On celebrating her 100th birthday in September last year Hilda said the secret to a long life is to “live life to the fullest and never regret anything”.
After several years, Hilda took a complete change in career in the more sedate world of finance, hanging up her calculator at the age of 70 when she retired as a bookkeeper.
The Burlesque Hall of Fame Weekend is four days of fun, learning and performance, and a fundraiser for the Burlesque Hall of Fame Museum, the world's only museum of its kind.
The hall of fame has been one of the world’s only institutions dedicated to preserving the art, artifacts and traditions of the art form.
