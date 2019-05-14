Tributes to Castleford's Alison Drake

A ‘force of nature’ community champion who spent years fighting to get the best for Castleford has died following an illness.

Alison Drake played a key role in securing cash for redevelopments at Queens Mill and for the town’s new bridge.

She inspired people and fought to make the town better.

Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford MP Yvette Cooper said: “Anyone who met Alison Drake will understand how incredibly sad we are to have lost her. Alison was a very good friend of mine for over 20 years and the most amazing community champion I’ve ever met.

"Alison was a phenomenal woman who cared for Castleford, she was an active member of the Labour Party and spent many years of her life making the town a better place for everyone in it.

“Her passion and vision for Castleford got us Queens Mill, helped us get funding for the Castleford bridge and so much more.

“With every month that goes by there’s yet another improvement at the mill.

“Alison made the mill what it is today and we’ve lost her far too soon. Her determination and creativity brought new investment and inspired people. In Castleford we owe her so much and we will all miss her greatly. My thoughts are with Alison’s family at this devastating time.”

Castleford Heritage Trust trustee and Police and Crime Commissioner for West Yorkshire Mark Burns-Williamson said: “She was a remarkable woman, a force of nature who overcame a lot of adversity in her own life and was such a passionate advocate for Castleford.

“We want to make sure Alison’s legacy is preserved in whatever we do going forward.”