Tributes to former Airedale councillor Yvonne Crewe and her husband Phil

Yvonne and Phil Crewe

Yvonne Crewe, 74, died suddenly on June 1, the day of her husband Phil’s funeral. The couple celebrated their golden wedding on April 1.

Phil and Yvonne lived in Castleford and had two sons, Jonathan and Mark, four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Yvonne was the Labour councillor for the Airedale ward for 16 years until she lost her seat to an independent candidate in 2019.

Her son Jonathan said: “My mum and dad were just a couple who wanted to help people.

“They didn’t like injustice and fought for fairness for everyone.”

Yvonne worked for the Transport and General Workers Union when she was elected to the council but handed in her notice so she could devote herself full-time to council duties.

Jonathan said: “When she lost her seat in 2019 it was a severe blow to her. She was absolutely gutted.”

Although no longer a councillor Yvonne still worked incredibly hard for the community, volunteering at the foodbank and raising money for a number of other good causes.

Yvette Cooper MP said, “Yvonne Crewe was a true community champion for Airedale and for Castleford, as well as an incredible friend.

“She and her husband Phil were the very best of our town - the kind of people who always go the extra mile to help others.

“Yvonne was a great Labour councillor and a phenomenal organiser - she sorted free lunches in school holidays to stop children going hungry, she raised thousands of pounds for good causes, and she was never afraid to speak out or fight for what was right.

“But most of all Yvonne and Phil were incredibly generous people who welcomed everyone into their family.

“We will always remember them for the love and laughter they brought us and because they showed us all how to keep going through thick and thin and to keep fighting for what you believe in.”

Yvonne’s funeral will be held at St Joseph’s Church in Castleford on June 23 at 12.15pm.