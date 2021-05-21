Tributes to 'loveable, decent and genuinely nice lad' found dead in Pontefract flat

Casey Bellwood. 27, was found dead at his flat in Francis Lane House, Horsefair, Pontefract, on January 13.

His father, Colin Bellwood, said he did not want his son to be “stereotyped or prejudged” for the circumstances surrounding his death.

An inquest held at Wakefield Coroner's Court on Thursday, recorded his cause of death as haemorrhage caused by an incision and that this was "highly likely to be self-inflicted".

The hearing was told that Casey, who had a history of mental health problems, had argued with his new girlfriend on the day of his death and had cut himself during the incident.

He refused the offer of an ambulance and went straight to bed after wrapping the wound, but his body was later found in his kitchen.

A toxicology report found that he had a cocktail of prescription drugs in his system at the time of his death, and that these were at “overdose” level but were not fatal, assistant coroner Lorraine Harris told the court.

Casey's father Mr Bellwood wrote a statement which was summarised in court.

It said his son was in the army cadets as a child and loved it, but on his last day of school he was hit by a car and his injuries "scuppered his chances" of a career in the forces.

The incident left him feeling down and in pain, with a lasting back problem for which he was prescribed painkillers.

Casey’s GP said he had a history of lower back pain, sleep disturbance, anxiety and depression, self harm and drug use. He had been referred to the mental health team late last year but had not attended his appointment.

In his statement, Mr Bellwood said he believed his son's actions on January 13 were a case of "poor judgement", but were not an attempt to take his life.

He said despite his issues, Casey was “loveable” and “decent”, but had struggled with his mental health since the accident in his childhood.

He said: "He was a good kid, he would give you his last pound, he was loyal and a good friend.”

Ms Harris said the drugs Casey had taken can act as a sedative and could have made him "sleepy".

She therefore recorded the conclusion of the inquest as death by misadventure.