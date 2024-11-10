Trinity Walk prepares for its Christmas lights switch on with fire breathing displays, Santa and the Grinch
From Santa and a very mischievous Grinch to a Snow Queen stilt walker and Anna and Elsa meet and greet, the weekend will kick-off the festive season with a whole load of fun.
Starting on Friday, November 15, from 3pm-7pm, Santa will be in his grotto between 3pm and 7pm and the cosplay Grinch will be getting up to mischief from 3pm-7pm.
Also on Friday, November 15:
*Switching on the new Christmas lights around 5.30pm
*Set phasers to fun with the huge Mos Eisley Misfits Star Wars costume group appearances
*Fire breathing displays with Abi
*Free face painting
Saturday, November 16:
*Meet Santa in his grotto 11am-3pm and received a small gift.
*Meet the mischievous cosplay Grinch 11am-3pm.
*Snow Queen Stilt Walker 11am-3pm
*Crafts and glitter tattoos with the Elves 11am-3pm
*Free face painting 11am-3pm
Sunday November 17 from 11am -3pm:
*Meet Santa in his grotto and received a small gift
*Meet the mischievous cosplay Grinch
*Snow Queen Stilt Walker
*Crafts and glitter tattoos with Elves
*Meet and greet with Elsa & Olaf and Belle & Beast 11am-3pm
*Free face painting 11am-3pm.
For more information visit the Trinity Walk website here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.