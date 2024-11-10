Trinity Walk prepares for its Christmas lights switch on with fire breathing displays, Santa and the Grinch

Christmas will be hitting Trinity Walk next weekend with a three days of festive family fun.

From Santa and a very mischievous Grinch to a Snow Queen stilt walker and Anna and Elsa meet and greet, the weekend will kick-off the festive season with a whole load of fun.

Starting on Friday, November 15, from 3pm-7pm, Santa will be in his grotto between 3pm and 7pm and the cosplay Grinch will be getting up to mischief from 3pm-7pm.

Also on Friday, November 15:

*Switching on the new Christmas lights around 5.30pm

*Set phasers to fun with the huge Mos Eisley Misfits Star Wars costume group appearances

*Fire breathing displays with Abi

*Free face painting

Saturday, November 16:

*Meet Santa in his grotto 11am-3pm and received a small gift.

*Meet the mischievous cosplay Grinch 11am-3pm.

*Snow Queen Stilt Walker 11am-3pm

*Crafts and glitter tattoos with the Elves 11am-3pm

*Free face painting 11am-3pm

Sunday November 17 from 11am -3pm:

*Meet Santa in his grotto and received a small gift

*Meet the mischievous cosplay Grinch

*Snow Queen Stilt Walker

*Crafts and glitter tattoos with Elves

*Meet and greet with Elsa & Olaf and Belle & Beast 11am-3pm

*Free face painting 11am-3pm.

For more information visit the Trinity Walk website here.