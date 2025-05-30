TV show starring Wakefield-based Yorkshire Air Ambulance returns for 'gripping' second series

Yorkshire Air Ambulance (YAA) is set to return to TV screens as ‘Yorkshire Air 999’ launches its much-anticipated second season tonight on the Really channel and Discovery+.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the success of season one, the new series continues to follow YAA’s skilled paramedics, doctors, technical crew members and pilots as they respond to life-threatening incidents across the region.

The new season will air in two parts, with the first eight episodes running weekly from tonight (May 30) at 9pm, and the remaining eight returning later this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Filmed over several months by Yorkshire-based production company Air TV, ‘Yorkshire Air 999’ gives unprecedented access to one of the UK’s busiest air ambulance charities – which is based in Nostell.

The series follows the skilled paramedics, doctors, technical crew members and pilots of Yorkshire Air Ambulance as they respond to life-threatening incidents across the region.

Using a combination of body-worn cameras, fixed helicopter minicams, and a multi-camera set-up in YAA’s operations room at their Nostell air support unit in Wakefield, the series captures the pressure, complexity and emotion of each mission, from the moment a 999 call comes in, to patient handover at hospital.

Narrated by acclaimed actor David Morrissey, season two features eight brand new episodes, covering a wide range of emergencies, including the urgent treatment of a horse rider near Wakefield who sustains two broken legs after being thrown from her horse.

Each episode also includes follow-up interviews with the patients, sharing their recovery journeys and the long-lasting impact of YAA’s work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matt Richards, executive producer and managing director at Air TV, said, “We’re really proud to be continuing our long-term relationship with Yorkshire Air Ambulance with this new series of Yorkshire Air 999.

"The skill and compassion shown by YAA’s crews is always inspiring and it's great to be able to capture their work and share that with viewers. This new series features a huge range of incidents and real human emotion, all captured amongst the stunning scenery of Yorkshire."

Yorkshire Air Ambulance paramedic, Stewart Ashburner-Mcmanus, said: “Being part of the series is a great opportunity to show the public what goes into each mission. Every call-out is different, and we hope the new season helps people understand just how important this service is to those who need us."