TV star Sam Nixon to reunite with Chris Hannon for Theatre Royal's 2025 pantomime
Singer and presenter, Sam Nixon, and children’s TV regular and pantomime favourite, Chris Hannon, will return to the stage this year as ‘Tracey Trott’ and ‘Jack Trot’ in the theatre’s 2025 production, Jack and the Beanstalk.
Jack and The Beanstalk is the first pantomime the pair appeared in together, in 2019, but this updated version will have a new script written by Hannon.
Executive Director at the Theatre Royal, Katie Town, said: “We are obviously delighted to welcome back Chris and Sam this year for Jack and The Beanstalk. “Wakefield’s very own panto wouldn’t be the same without them and we know how much Wakefield audiences love them, they really are part of the family!”
Jack and the Beanstalk will run at the Theatre Royal from November 25 to January 4.
Tickets are available via: https://www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk/events/jack-and-the-beanstalk-2025
