Two lucky Castleford bingo players hit the £50K jackpot at Buzz Bingo

Two Castleford bingo players have hit the £50,000 jackpot at Buzz Bingo - just two weeks apart.

The first winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, hadn’t even planned to visit the club, but ended up joining her sister for a game, which is a decision she is now extremely glad she made!

She is planning to split the winnings with her family.

The second winner, who also wishes to remain anonymous, has been playing bingo for over 10 years and is absolutely delighted with the life-changing win.

When the lucky local hit the jackpot, she told staff she is planning to share some of the winnings with her friend and spend the rest on her children.

Stacey Mollart, General Manager at Buzz Bingo Castleford, said “We couldn’t be happier for our two lucky winners and their fantastic wins. Everyone was cheering from their seats – it was such an exciting moment.”

Chief Retail Officer, Peter Brigden, said “The atmosphere in club when there’s a win is always incredible, and we’re delighted to see another two customers hit the £50,000 jackpot during the Big Buzz Special at Buzz Bingo Castleford, just two weeks apart.

"Overall Buzz Bingo players win more than £2m per week in bingo prize money and have won over £3m in Big Buzz Special jackpots. It’s great to celebrate a win and have the rest of the bingo community celebrate that too!”