Two teenagers arrested following serious public disorder incident in Normanton

Police were called to Queen Elizabeth Drive yesterday afternoon.

Police were called to Normanton over the weekend following reports of an “ongoing public order incident”.

Between 50 and 60 people had gathered on Queen Elizabeth Drive, in Normanton, at around 5pm yesterday (Sunday, February 16).

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called to Queens Drive, Normanton at just after 5pm on Sunday to a report of an ongoing public order incident.

“Officers attended at the location at which around 50 to 60 people had gathered.

“Damage was caused to a police car in the incident while officers dispersed persons and worked to calm the situation.

"No-one was injured.”

A male teenager and a female teenager were arrested on suspicion of public order and criminal damage offences.

Officers from the Wakefield West Neighbourhood Policing Team have been conducting reassurance patrols in the area since.

Enquiries remain ongoing.