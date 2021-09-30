Two young drivers from Wakefield in national final

Lucy Airstone, 14, is through to the finals of the Young Driver competition for the second time.

Lucy Airstone, 14, from Alverthorpe, and 12-year-old Harvey Joy from Normanton, beat hundreds of other entrants and will be among 40 young people aged between 10 and 16 to take part in the Young Driver Challenge 2021 on October 2 at the British Motor Museum in Gaydon, Warwickshire.

The drivers will be put through their paces in a number of challenges, including safely handling a steering slalom, tackling junctions and roundabouts, confident use of the gears and clutch control and performing manoeuvres such as parking and an emergency stop.

The final will be hosted by motoring expert and former presenter of Top Gear and Fifth Gear Quentin Willson. The winner of the Challenge will receive £200 and Young Driver lessons worth £750.

Harvey Joy, aged 12.

Lucy, a pupil at Outwood Grange Academy, said: “I'm thrilled to having qualified for the Young Driver finals for a second time, and matched my elder brother Jack's achievement of two finals too.