Ukrainian Students to visit Ossett

The Rotary Club of Ossett is hosting eight Ukranian students for a week. The visit, which has been delayed for over two years due to the war, aims to showcase life in Yorkshire and help the students to improve their English.

The students, aged 14-16 have part funded the trip with Ossett and Howden Rotary Clubs contributing towards the cost. A packed week of activity is planned including a civic reception with the Mayor of Wakefield and visits to museums in Leeds, Bradford and York, as well as the the Yorkshire Sculpture Park and National Mining Museum. The students will also spend a full day at Ossett Academy to experience life in an English school. Their school in Transcarpathia is Uzhgorod School No 3, a specialised school with extensive learning in English and Czech. Graduates leave speaking four languages fluently. Uzhgorod is the 20km from the Hungarian border so sees little of the conflict but hosts many refugees and casualties so they are not immune from the war.

This is the fourth time that students have visited and follows a project started in 2002 when Humanitarian Aid was was delivered to Ukraine by teams of Yorkshire Rotarians. Each year until 2010, two or three articulated trucks made the journey with large quantities of redundant medical equipment for hospitals and orphanages. Lack of funds halted the project and so the organisers decided to concentrate on the youth of Ukraine. Students who were high achievers and likely to make a difference in adulthood were selected and visits were made in 2015, 2017 and 2019.