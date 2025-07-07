‘Unauthorised works’ carried out at nuclear bunker sold at auction

‘Unauthorised works’ were carried out at a 1950s nuclear bunker which was restored and sold at auction, according to documents.

The Royal Observer Corp (ROC) bunker on New Road, in Badsworth, near Pontefract, is one of more than 1,500 monitoring posts built to protect volunteers who would measure blast waves and radioactive fallout in the event of an attack.

The underground property fetched £29,000 when it went under the hammer in November last year.

Following the purchase, the new owner discovered work had been carried out above ground at the site which lacked appropriate planning permission.

Details of the breaches are referred to in a retrospective application for timber fencing, a patio and a parking space next to the property entrance.

A planning statement submitted to Wakefield Council on behalf of Mr E Watson said: “The land immediately associated with the former ROC Bunker previously comprised a grassed front garden area, which sloped gently from the roadside toward the entrance of the bunker.

“Historical imagery and site observations indicate that prior to Mr Watson’s ownership, unauthorised works were undertaken on the land, including the installation of decking, areas of hardstanding, and fencing that exceeded permitted development limitations.”

The statement adds: “Mr Watson purchased the site in good faith and has made concerted efforts to remedy the situation responsibly and to bring the site into full planning compliance.”

The document said decking at the site had been removed and fencing had been reduced to 1m in height to comply with regulations.

Changes had also been made to the parking space to “address existing highway safety concerns.”

The statement continues: “This application is therefore submitted as a retrospective but constructive step, with the aim of ensuring all elements on the land are lawful, policy-compliant, and contribute positively to the local built environment.

“It reflects the applicant’s willingness to engage with the planning process and his commitment to regularising previous planning breaches not of his making.”

Council planners are yet to determine Mr Watson’s application.

The bunker, located 15ft underground, had a guide price of £15,000 to £20,000 when it was auctioned eight months ago after being restored to its original condition by the previous owner.

At the time, Andrew Parker, auctioneer and partner at SDL Property Auctions, said: “There are only a handful of ROC nuclear bunkers left in the country so to have this lot for sale in our auction is quite unusual.

“This is only the fourth time we have had a bunker for sale, and the previous three that we have sold generated a lot of interest, and we’re confident this lot will do the same.

“Some of the interested parties are simply curious to see what the inside of a nuclear bunker looks like, however, many are genuinely considering purchasing to secure their own piece of history.”

It would have contained enough food and water for 14 days, with land line and radio communication facilities.

Mr Parker said the “infamous” bunker “would be worth a lot more if you ever need it.”

The property once featured on Channel 4 property show George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces.