'Unbelievable!': Join Chris 'Kammy' Kamara an evening of entertainment in Wakefield

Wakefield Hospice will be welcoming Chris Kamara as their special guest at this year’s annual Sporting Dinner event in November and you can now get tickets!

Hosted at DIY Kitchens Stadium, Kammy will be sharing stories from his playing days through to his journey to becoming one of the UK’s most loved TV personalities.

After enjoying a playing career at clubs including Leeds United, Brentford, Portsmouth and Bradford City, Chris turned his hand to football management before the lure of football punditry and later further TV work which saw him become an established name, face and voice in homes across Britain.

Theresa Barrett, Head of Fundraising at Wakefield Hospice: “We are delighted to be welcoming the legend that is Chris Kamara to the DIY Kitchens Stadium this November for a night not to be missed!

“Whether you’ve loved him since his footballing days, since hearing him scream ‘unbelievable Jeff!’ on Soccer Saturday, enjoy his fabulous work on Ninja Warrior UK or simply want to share the room with the cult hero that is Kammy, join us for an evening of fascinating conversations, stories and fundraising in aid of Wakefield Hospice.”

In May last year, Chris was awarded Freedom of Wakefield in recognition of his services to charity and the city .

Hosted by compere Pete Emmett, tickets for November’s event are priced at £70 per person or £700 for a table of 10, with a three-course meal included with every ticket.

The event is sponsored by DIY Kitchens and The New Inn, Walton, with associate sponsors Pixelbuilders.

To find out more or to purchase your tickets visit www.wakefieldhospice.org/kammy.