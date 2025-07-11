'Unbelievably proud': Knottingley dance troupe wins big at international competition in Blackpool
Dance Addicts Yorkshire, which trains in Knottingley, took a small group of dancers to the competition last weekend with incredible results.
Ava Jane Ruckledge, aged nine, won her u10 section making her 2025 World Champion.
Ava has only been dancing two years with no previous dance experience.
And Harriet Nicholls, six, competed in two sections also making her a double finalist.
Proud dancer teacher Maia Middleton said: “Dance teams all over the world attend this competition such as New Zealand, Ireland, Wales Africa and Scotland and a small team from Knottingley took home the world champion title!
"The girls train insanely hard every week, attend extra classes and workshops to make them the dancers they are today.
"I’m unbelievably proud of every single dancer that attended. I couldn’t be any prouder!
"Big thanks to all my dance parents who put hard work and dedication into the kids and help their dreams come true, it’s what dance addicts is all about and achievements like this make everything worth while!”
