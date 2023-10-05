Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Wombles, who champion all things environmental, have been working with Age UK throughout the year, to encourage people to join the sustainable movement - whether that’s by recycling their unwanted items and donating them to Age UK shops, or by purchasing from the range of bargains in store.

With the weather cooling down and summer coming to an end, the much-loved characters are now joining the Age UK shop in Wakefield to encourage local people to have an end of season clear out and donate any items they no longer want or need.

Whether it’s the books you read on your summer holiday, the sandals you no longer wear or the tee-shirt you only wore once to a barbecue, the Age UK shop urgently needs your unwanted, quality items.

Age UK shops raise funds to support vital services for older people, including the charity’s free and confidential national advice line, its telephone Friendship service and The Silver Line Helpline.

Items donated are sold on to be loved again, raising funds for the charity, while also helping to reduce waste and landfill.

People donating and shopping in the Age UK Wakefield shop can also pick up Wombles goodies from a limited-edition range of new items celebrating their 50th anniversary.

Shoppers will be able to choose from Wombles products including badges, calendars and a range of greeting cards, with money donated to Age UK.

Jayne Carey, Wakefield’s shop manager said: “We’ve been working with The Wombles throughout the year as they celebrate their 50th anniversary, encouraging people to join the sustainable movement and do their bit for the environment.

"To kick-start a new season we’re encouraging everyone in Wakefield to have a clear out and donate any quality items they no longer need.

“People can also get their hands on our new range of limited-edition Wombles products, including calendars and greetings cards, perfect for the coming festive season and year ahead.

“Donating clothes to the Age UK Wakefield shop not only ensures that items can be reused and live for longer, but funds raised from donations and sales ensure that the charity can support more older people across the country.”

The Age UK shop in Wakefield is also encouraging people to make their donations worth an extra 25 per cent for the charity by signing up to Gift Aid.

Age UK explained that by simply filling out a basic form when dropping off donations means Age UK will receive an extra 25p from the Government for every £1 that is raised from donated goods - and it won’t cost you a penny.

With more than 250 shops across England and Wales, Age UK is reliant on the generous donations of the local community to keep the shelves stocked and it is supported by a team of dedicated staff and volunteers.