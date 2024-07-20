Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The 1990s were a magical time, a decade filled with iconic music, groundbreaking technology, and an array of toys and gadgets that defined a generation.

As the years have passed, many of these items have not only gained nostalgic value but have also appreciated significantly in monetary terms.

Surprisingly, even some items that have recently re-emerged or gained popularity due to modern reboots or anniversaries are now worth a small fortune.

Lego Sets

Lego has been a staple in children’s toy chests for decades, but certain sets from the 90s have become particularly valuable.

For example, the 1999 Star Wars Lego sets, such as the Ultimate Collector’s Series Millennium Falcon, are highly sought after by collectors.

These sets, especially when unopened, can fetch thousands of pounds at auction. For instance, an unopened Millennium Falcon set can be worth up to £6,000.

Pokémon Cards

The Pokémon craze swept through the 90s, and original Pokémon cards have seen a resurgence in value, especially with the recent Pokémon anniversaries.

A first edition Charizard card, for instance, can now be worth tens of thousands of pounds, depending on its condition.

The demand for these cards has skyrocketed, making them one of the most valuable collectibles from the 90s. A mint-condition Charizard card can fetch up to £50,000.

Tamagotchis

The virtual pet phenomenon, Tamagotchi, was a massive hit in the late 90s.

These small, egg-shaped digital pets have made a comeback in recent years, but it’s the original versions that hold the most value. Mint-condition Tamagotchis from the 90s, especially rare editions, can be worth several hundred pounds, with some fetching even more from avid collectors. Rare versions can sell for up to £500.

Video Game Consoles and Games

90s gaming consoles like the Nintendo 64, Sega Genesis (known as Mega Drive outside North America), and original PlayStation have a strong following among retro gamers.

Original consoles and games in excellent condition, especially those that are still in their original packaging, can be quite valuable. For instance, a factory-sealed copy of a popular game like Super Mario 64 can fetch thousands of pounds at auction. A sealed Super Mario 64 can be worth up to £10,000.

Beanie Babies

While not all Beanie Babies have retained their value, certain rare and original versions from the 90s are worth a significant amount.

For example, the Princess Diana bear and some of the early edition bears can be worth thousands.

The market for these plush toys can be quite volatile, but the right piece can still command a high price. The Princess Diana bear can fetch up to £5,000.

90s Fashion Items

Vintage fashion from the 90s is back in style, and some items are now worth a considerable amount. Iconic brands like Tommy Hilfiger, Fila, and Adidas have seen a resurgence, and original pieces from the 90s are highly sought after. Certain limited-edition trainers, jackets, and accessories in excellent condition can be worth hundreds or even thousands of pounds. Limited-edition trainers can fetch up to £2,000.

Polly Pocket Sets

Polly Pocket sets were a huge hit among children in the 90s. These compact, miniature playsets are now prized collectibles. Complete sets in good condition, especially those with their original packaging, can fetch high prices. Some rare sets can sell for up to £500.

Action Figures

Action figures from popular 90s franchises like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers, and Star Wars have become highly collectible.

Original figures, especially those still in their packaging, can be worth a lot. A mint-condition Star Wars action figure from the 90s can be worth up to £1,000.

Retro Toy Collector Ant Robinson from Madbricks said: These nostalgic treasures from the 90s have become valuable assets in today’s market. Whether you’re a collector or just have a few old toys tucked away in the attic, it might be worth digging them out to see if you’re sitting on a small fortune.