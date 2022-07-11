Up to 300 jobs with new NHS distribution centre in Wakefield

The 260,000 sq ft facility in Stanley is being built by GMI Construction Group PLC on behalf of developer HBD and Yorkcourt for PHOENIX Group, a group of companies providing healthcare services and products across the UK and Europe.

The completed facility will feature 22 dock-level loading bays and seven level access doors. The car park will also offer 46 electric vehicle charging bays.

A spokesman said: “As part of the development, the site will have extensive landscaped areas and a balancing pond, while improvements will be made to adjacent bridleways, which are connected to the Trans Pennine Trail.

Martin Watson, GMI construction director, Wakefield Council leader Denise Jeffery, and Steve Anderson, PHOENIX Group’s UK group managing director.

“Wakefield Hub is being delivered in joint venture by HBD and Yorkcourt and, spanning 200-acres, is one of the largest regeneration projects of its kind in the north.”

The facility will be PHOENIX Group’s 14th UK depot, which already delivers more than 250 million packs of medicines each year. It employs 5,500 people.

The hub is expected to be completed this winter.

Steve Anderson, PHOENIX Group Managing Director, said “Over the last few years, we have seen an outstanding growth in customer demand for our core services outpacing the market: