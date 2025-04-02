UPDATE: Bus driver suffers life threatening injuries and passengers treated after Rothwell bus crash

By Leanne Clarke
Published 2nd Apr 2025, 15:47 BST
A bus driver and passengers have been injured in a crash in Rothwell this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash, involving a bus and a Luton van, on Leadwell Lane, shortly before 12.10pm this afternoon.

As a result of the collision, the bus came to a stop in contact with a nearby house.

The driver of the bus has been taken to hospital with what are believed to be life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened on Leadwell Lane shortly after noon today.The crash happened on Leadwell Lane shortly after noon today.
A number of passengers on the bus are being treated for injuries.

The driver of the van failed to stop and left the scene of the collision.

Leadwell Lane is currently closed at the junction of Northfield Avenue and Stainton Lane.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Anyone with information about the collision or dashcam footage is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat quoting reference 0697 of 2/4.

