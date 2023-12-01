Photos taken by an urban explorer have revealed the inside of a derelict former infants school in Wakefield that was hit by a blaze two years ago.

Castle Grove Infant School was a community primary school, which dates from the 1960s, in Sandal, attended by children between the ages of four to seven.

An Ofsted inspection in 2004 reported it catered for 202 pupils – 111 boys and 91 girls.

It was described as a very effective school with very good leadership and management ensure that teaching is good and pupils achieve well to reach high standards in a number of subjects. Pupils are highly motivated to learn and very well behaved, added the inspectors.

The school eventually became redundant after it was merged with Sandal Endowed CE Junior School, with pupils leaving Castle Grove in 2014 to continue their education at the neighbouring site.

Sandal Endowed CE Junior School was then rebuilt and became known as Sandal Castle Community School.

During the years since, trees and vegetation on the edge of the school grounds have grown unchecked and obscured the view of the building.

In May 2021, developers asked Wakefield Council for permission to demolish the empty school, which was turned down.

But in November 2021, a huge fire tore through the former school, damaging approximately 80 per cent of the building.

Six fire crews from Normanton, Dewsbury, Wakefield, Rothwell, Mirfield and Leeds all attended the incident, where over 50 per cent of the roof was destroyed by the fire.

At the time of the fire one resident told the Express: "There are kids coming on there regularly. There were kids throwing stones at the windows a few weeks ago.

"I've called security a few times but they don't seem bothered.

"It needs demolishing, especially now. I don't want that eyesore there."

Vandals have continued to enter the building over the past two years, as well as urban explorers who have said that there are only a small number of clues which indicate its former life as an infant school.

With 80 per cent of the building left ruined by the fire, not much is left of the old school.

Ceilings are falling down and ashes are to be found in every room, with most of the glass windows smashed in.

Take a closer look at the abandoned Castle Grove Infant School through these 19 photos, taken last year, below.

1 . Closure Pupils left Castle Grove in 2014 to continue their education at the other school. Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces Photo Sales

2 . Catastrophic damage Approximately 80% of the building was damaged. Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces Photo Sales

3 . Castle Grove Infant School Castle Grove Infant School was a community primary school in Sandal. Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces Photo Sales