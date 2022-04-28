Urgent appeal for brass band to lead Gawthorpe Maypole Procession

Organisers had booked the City of Leeds pipe band but have since learned they are unable to attend.

Secretary, Duncan Smith, said: “I have made contact with around a dozen local bands but I have drawn a blank.

“Is there anyone out there who can help us? We can’t have a procession without a band.”

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mia Turton - Gawthorpe May Queen elect

Thousands of people come to the community event which has been absent for the past two years due to Covid restrictions.

The procession will be headed by the May Queen elect Mia Turton and her maids of honour Amy Stockhill and Emma Marsden.

When the procession reaches Gawthorpe, dancers from Gawthorpe Academy will dance around the Maypole.

Usually, the previous year’s May Queen hands over her crown to her successor but in a break with tradition, 79-year-old Mavis Oldroyd (nee Cooper) who was May Queen in 1961 has been invited to do the honours.

Entries to the procession, including children and adult’s fancy dress and floats, can be made until 1pm on the day.