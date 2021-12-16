Urgent appeal for cash to save Wakefield Cathedral's spire

The Dean of Wakefield, The Very Revd Simon Cowling has launched the Spire Appeal.

And without urgent repairs it is feared the spire, which is the tallest in Yorkshire could have an uncertain future.

The Dean of Wakefield, The Very Revd Simon Cowling said: “The spire of Wakefield can be seen from miles around and is one of the very few remaining structures across the city which still holds its original purpose to this day.”

It has stood in Wakefield since the 15th century but a recent report highlighted that there were significant open joints in the upper sections of the spire and the interior was showing some minor water penetration and seepage.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some emergency works were undertaken in 2018 and 2019 particularly around the western and southern clock faces.

The report said further pointing, grouting and selective pinning is imperative if the external masonry to the tower is to remain stable.

The work is estimated to cost £44,900 for erecting scaffolding and carrying out the repairs.

Historic England has awarded the cathedral a grant of £35,920 leaving a shortfall of £8,980.

The cathedral has launched its Spire Appeal, aiming to raise the remaining funds needed to carry out the works with a deadline of mid January.

Sam Heritage, income and funding manager at Wakefield Cathedral said: “We would greatly welcome donations, large or small, to help us find the last few thousand pounds we need to ensure that these repairs can be carried out before another winter causes more deterioration.

“Any gift you can give will make a significant difference.”

Dean Simon added: “Not since the mid-nineteenth century has the spire needed such repair work to be carried out in order to secure its future.

“Please consider supporting our Spire Appeal and help us keep Wakefield’s spire standing tall for generations to come.”