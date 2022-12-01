News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Urgent appeal to find 22-year-old missing from home in Knottingley

Police are appealing for information to fine missing Chloe Stephen from Knottingley.

By Leanne Clarke
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 1st Dec 2022, 3:54pm

Wakefield Police are conducting a number of urgent enquiries to find Chloe, 22, who was reported missing during the afternoon of Thursday, December 1.

She is described as white, 5ft 7ins tall of medium build with blue eyes and long dark brown hair.

Hide Ad

The 22-year-old as last seen wearing a green and black jacket, grey jogging bottoms and multi coloured trainers.

Police are appealing for information to fine missing Chloe Stephen from Knottingley.

Most Popular

Officers are very concerned for the welfare of Chloe who has links to the Scunthorpe area.

Anyone who has seen or has any information about her is asked to contact Wakefield Police on 101 referencing police log 747 of December 1

Hide Ad

Information can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat

Read More
Motorbike thieves targeting Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford shopping centre...
Scunthorpe