Wakefield Police are conducting a number of urgent enquiries to find Chloe, 22, who was reported missing during the afternoon of Thursday, December 1.

She is described as white, 5ft 7ins tall of medium build with blue eyes and long dark brown hair.

The 22-year-old as last seen wearing a green and black jacket, grey jogging bottoms and multi coloured trainers.

Chloe Stephen from Knottingley

Officers are very concerned for the welfare of Chloe who has links to the Scunthorpe area.

Anyone who has seen or has any information about her is asked to contact Wakefield Police on 101 referencing police log 747 of December 1

