Urgent appeal to find 85-year-old Wakefield pensioner who didn't return home

By Leanne Clarke
Published 25th Mar 2025, 10:56 BST
Updated 25th Mar 2025, 10:56 BST

Police in Wakefield are appealing for information to find an elderly man, who has been reported missing.

Paul Rose, 85, was reporting missing this morning after he didn’t return home yesterday evening.

He is described as white, 5ft 5ins tall and was last seen wearing a black coat, blue jeans, white trainers and possibly carrying a Nike shopping bag.

Initial enquiries suggest he may have been travelling into Wakefield City Centre from the Stanley Road area of Eastmoor.

An urgent appeal has been made to help find missing 85-year-old Paul Rose.

Officers and his family are growing increasingly concerned about his welfare and appealing to the public to assist with ongoing enquiries to locate him.

Anyone with information on Paul’s current whereabouts or anyone who believes they may have seen him is asked to contact police without delay via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting reference 249 of today (25/03).

