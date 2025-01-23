Urgent appeal to find missing man from Wakefield injured in assault - call 999 if seen

By Leanne Clarke
Published 23rd Jan 2025, 13:55 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police are urgently appealing for information to help find Kristian Brown who is missing from Wakefield city centre.

Officers believe he may have suffered a serious injury in an assault and might require medical attention.

Kristian, 45, was last seen on Doncaster Road last night (Wednesday, January 22) and was reported missing at 6.30pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He is described as white, 5ft 9ins tall, of slight build with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police are urgently appealing for information to help find Kristian Brown who is missing from Wakefield city centre.Police are urgently appealing for information to help find Kristian Brown who is missing from Wakefield city centre.
Police are urgently appealing for information to help find Kristian Brown who is missing from Wakefield city centre.

He was last known to be wearing a black Craghoppers waterproof coat with a black Nike jacket underneath and a black cap.

He has links to the Agbrigg and city centre areas of Wakefield and also has some connections to Leeds.

If anybody sees Kristian they are asked to contact police on 999 quoting log 1463 of 22 January.

Information can also be given to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Related topics:PoliceWakefieldDoncaster RoadLeedsNike
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice