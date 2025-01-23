Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are urgently appealing for information to help find Kristian Brown who is missing from Wakefield city centre.

Officers believe he may have suffered a serious injury in an assault and might require medical attention.

Kristian, 45, was last seen on Doncaster Road last night (Wednesday, January 22) and was reported missing at 6.30pm.

He is described as white, 5ft 9ins tall, of slight build with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last known to be wearing a black Craghoppers waterproof coat with a black Nike jacket underneath and a black cap.

He has links to the Agbrigg and city centre areas of Wakefield and also has some connections to Leeds.

If anybody sees Kristian they are asked to contact police on 999 quoting log 1463 of 22 January.

Information can also be given to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.