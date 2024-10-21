Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are urgently appealing for help in tracing a man believed to have travelled by train from Nottingham to Wakefield more than a week ago.

Nottingham Police say Sean was reported missing from the Radcliffe on Trent area having last been seen by family and friends on Friday, October 11.

Sean is described as 6ft 1in tall, he is heavily built, has dark brown hair and has a gap in his front teeth.

It is not clear what he may be wearing as he left work with the intention of going out and may have travelled on a train to Wakefield.

If you have seen Sean or have any information about his whereabouts, then please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 327 of 19th October 2024.