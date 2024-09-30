Urgent appeal to help find missing 87-year-old man from Ossett
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Donald Grant was reported missing yesterday (Sunday, September 29) but the last confirmed sighting of him was leaving the Holiday Inn on Queens Drive, Ossett, at 12.48pm on Thursday (September 26).
He is described as being tall, slim and bald on top with white fluffy hair around the sides.
A CCTV image has been issued of the morning he was last seen when he is wearing a black, woolly hat, navy jacket, black trousers, black boots and black framed glasses and is carrying a red and white bag.
If anyone has seen Donald or has any information that could assist police enquiries to locate him, they are asked to contact Wakefield District CID via Live Chat online or via 101, quoting log 1156 of 29 September.
In an emergency, callers should use 999.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.