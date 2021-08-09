Urgent MOT warning to Wakefield drivers to avoid being fined £1,000

The AA of a surge in demand for vehicles MOT in September, due to the MOT exemption introduction under Covid-19.

In Britain, any car, motorcycle or light van that was due an MOT between March 30 and July 31 2020 was given six-month extension due to the lockdown restrictions.

The AA are now calling next month "Super September" as they anticipate a flurry of requests after more than 5,5million drivers took advantage of the policy.

Drivers are being urged to book their MOT as soon as possible to avoid a fine of up to £1,000.

Jack Cousens, head of roads policy for the AA, said; “MOT centres are already feeling the strain and with ‘Super September’ looming, savvy drivers can get ahead of the game.

“Don’t delay, book today. With a bookings up to 90 days in advance, all drivers can use AA Smart Care to find trusted local garages to keep their vehicle on the road.

“Usually people leave booking their MOT to the last possible moment, drivers won’t have that luxury this time.”

Car Insurance Expert at Confused.com Alex Kindred said: “The Covid-19 MOT exemption was a weight off drivers’ shoulders, particularly for those still relying on their car to carry out essential work or pick up essential items. But as things return to normal, it’s important to keep our renewal date front of mind.

"According to our research nearly one in 10 of drivers told us that they don’t know when their MOT is due for renewal. Driving without a valid MOT could land you with a fine, three penalty points, and a possible driving ban. It could also invalidate your insurance, leaving you without cover.

"With a surge in demand predicted for September it is more important that if you need to book in you do so quickly to ensure your vehicle is fit to drive.