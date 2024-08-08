Urgent police 'do not approach' 999 alert issued over missing Wakefield man

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have issued a 'do not approach' warning to the public over a missing man amid concerns for his welfare.

Tio Maximillian, 39, was reported missing yesterday afternoon (Wednesday) and was last seen near the bus station in the city centre.

Anyone who sees Tio Maximillian, 39, has been advised not to approach, but call 999 immediately.

Tio is described as 6ft 2ins tall, with short dark hair and a gap in his teeth.

He was last seen wearing a grey T shirt over a green T shirt, grey sweatshirt and cream chinos.

He was also wearing black trainers and carrying a black man bag.

Officers are concerned for Tio’s welfare.

Anyone who sees him is urged not to approach him, and to contact Wakefield CID on 999 referencing police log 928 of August 7.