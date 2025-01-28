Valentine's funfair heading to Wakefield city centre in time for half term
Wakefield Valentine’s Mega Fun Park will be setting up at Ings Road Car Park in the city centre at the bottom of Kirkgate from Thursday, February 13 – just in time for half term.
It includes more than 20 rides and attractions the fair will be open every day during the school holidays through to and including Sunday, February 23.
Families can enjoy the dodgems, the waltzers and Sizzler Twist and Stratos Fear, which involves those brave enough spinning in outward facing suspended seats at 120 degrees.
There will also be a kids roller coaster, two fun houses, the new Cliffhanger, and a selection of children’s rides.
Food and games and bungee trampolines are payable once inside..
Each day there will be four sessions, from noon to 2.30pm, 2pm-4.30pm, 5pm-7.30pm and 7pm-9.30pm.
For more information and to book tickets, visit the website here.
