Wakefield Valentine’s Mega Fun Park has set up at Ings Road Car Park in the City Centre at the bottom of Kirkgate.

It includes more than 20 rides and attractions the fair will be open every day during the school holidays through to and including Sunday, February 18.

Rides include Stratos Fear, which involves guests spinning in outward facing suspended seats at 120 degrees.

Family rides include the dodgems, the G Force or the Waltzer while the Sizzler Twist.

There will also be a kids roller coaster, two fun houses, the new Cliffhanger, and a selection of children’s rides.

Food and games and bungee trampolines are payable once inside.

Every day there will be three sessions from noon to 2.30pm, 2.30pm to 5pm, and 5.30pm to 8pm.

On Sunday, February 18 there will be no session from 6pm to 8.30pm.

Wristbands are on sale for a one-off charge of £9.

A separate funfair is being held at Jacob Well Lane by Trinity Walk and also runs until February 18, with three two and a half hour sessions each day.

At the Ings Road fair, height restrictions apply on some attractions while non-riding adults accompanying children who are sampling the attractions pay just £2.

In previous years the fair was located in the car parks of Wakefield Trinity RLFC.