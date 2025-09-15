Valeo proposes closure of Pontefract confectionery factory affecting 190 employees
The Pontefract site, on Ferrybridge Road, which manufactures a range of products including liquorice sweets, jellybeans, gums and jellies, has been identified for closure based on a ‘combination of factors’.
It says they include opportunities to consolidate production, optimise efficiency and focus investment in other facilities to improve cost-effectiveness, long-term sustainability and growth across Valeo’s manufacturing network.
The proposal includes the closure of both confectionery manufacturing operations and associated office-based commercial and enabling functions over a 12-month period.
Around 190 employees will be affected, and Valeo Foods will now commence a formal consultation process with impacted colleagues.
The firm says the proposal follows a ‘strategic transformation review to enhance the performance’ of Valeo’s confectionery business.
It said the initiative is designed to strengthen Valeo’s position as a leading private label confectionery supplier, improve operational efficiency and support the continued growth of its portfolio of market-leading brands.
Ronald Kers, Group CEO of Valeo Foods Group said “This proposed closure is a difficult but necessary step as we continue to reshape our manufacturing footprint to ensure long-term competitiveness and growth.
"We are committed to managing this transition responsibly, and in line with our values, providing support to our colleagues throughout this process.
"Our focus remains on investing in the future of our business, driving operational excellence and delivering value to our customers and partners.”