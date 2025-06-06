Vandals target site of former social club undergoing £6m revamp

Vandals have targeted the site of a former social club which is due to be transformed into a new £6.3m community facility.

Wakefield Council said round-the-clock security has been put in place at Kellingley Club to clamp down on anti-social behaviour.

Work is ongoing at the site in Knottingley to prepare the building for demolition in order to build a new sports pavilion with a bar, function room, changing rooms and spectator facilities.

An existing pavilion next to the derelict building is still in use and is undergoing improvement work to its changing facilities over the summer until work begins.

The old Kellingley Social Club building, in Knottingley. LDRS image

The local authority said recently-completed work on children’s changing rooms had been vandalised

Part of the roof was also damaged and will need to be replaced.

Jack Hemingway, the council’s cabinet member for regeneration and economic growth, said: “It is a real shame that the actions of a few are impacting on the delivery of projects designed to benefit the whole community.

“We have employed the services of a private security firm and set up patrols of the site. These will operate day and night.”

West Yorkshire Police confirmed officers will also closely monitor the site.

Coun Hemingway added: “Additional security cameras have been installed and are supported by a 24-hour control room.

“We will be sharing footage of anyone carrying out any suspicious activity with the police.

“Knottingley is a wonderful community, and these senseless acts of vandalism are not representative of the people who live there.

“These new security measures will help us get work back on track, to provide residents with the new, improved community facilities they asked for.

“I would ask those responsible for the damage to consider the wider implications of their actions.

“The council doesn’t have unlimited funds.

“Every time we spend money repairing or replacing something deliberately damaged or vandalised, it means less money for the vital services that people depend on.”

Demolition is expected to be complete by early 2026.

A second phase of work is likely to involve building a new wellbeing hub and more recreation facilities.

Pete Girt, independent councillor for Knottingley, said: “A lot of this vandalism is being carried out by youths going onto the site and ripping off the repair work.

“It’s going on night after night and shows a total lack of respect.

“It’s causing a drain on resources and risks delaying the whole project.

“I would urge parents to know where their kids are on an evening.

“People say young people have nothing to do around here.

“This work is being done exactly so they have something to do but at the moment it is being destroyed.”

Anyone witnessing anti-social behaviour taking place on the site is asked to contact 01233 355110.