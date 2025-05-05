VE Day 80: The National Coal Mining Museum celebrates 80 years of peace

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On Thursday, May 8 people will come together for VE Day 80, marking 80 years of peace.

Victory in Europe Day, known as VE Day, marks the day the Allies formally accepted Germany's surrender in 1945.

This is more than just a commemoration – it’s a joyful celebration of reconciliation, unity, and lasting peace.

The National Coal Mining Museum will be hosting a very special event to mark the occasion and are inviting people to join them for the lighting of the beacon and a memorable evening of celebration from 6.30pm to 10pm.

Event highlights include:

Lighting of the Beacon, 9.30pm: Commemorating the role of the Bevin Boys in the Second World War.

Poetry Readings: Reflecting on the past with moving poetry.

Yorkshire Miliary Band: The stirring sounds of a live brass band.

Fish and chip supper – a classic British meal.

Tunnel Tours: A new immersive tunnel experience that tells the story of coal mining through the centuries. Running into the evening for this special occasion

Games, quizzes, crafts, and refreshments, fun activities for all ages.

Bruno Peek CVO OBE OPR, Pageantmaster, who has successfully led many national commemorations including D-Day 80 and the late Queen Elizabeth’s Jubilees as well as many other historic anniversaries over the last 40 years, is once again spearheading the event.

He said: “We, as a nation and alongside our allies, are committed to making this the largest celebration of the Victory in Europe since the day it was announced 80 years ago by the great Winston Churchill.

"It’s a time to pay tribute to the many millions who sacrificed so much for the freedoms we all enjoy today.”

This year, VE Day 80 will be all about bringing the peoples, families, and communities together in a spirit of celebration and peace.

At 9.30pm, the night sky will be lit up as over one thousand Beacons and hundreds of Lamp Lights of Peace shine across the UK, with the flames from both representing the ‘light of peace’ that emerged from the dreadful darkness of war.

This isn’t just about remembering the past – it’s about celebrating and enduring the spirit of peace, and the friendships that have grown stronger over the last 80years.

Lynn Dunning, CEO of the National Coal Mining Museum for England said: “We are honoured to celebrate 80 years of peace on VE Day 80 at the National Coal Mining Museum for England.

"It will be a poignant evening of reflection, unity, and celebration.

"From the lighting of the beacon to the stirring sounds of a military band, we invite everyone to come together and commemorate the sacrifices made for the freedoms we cherish today, and remember the role of the Bevin Boys.”

The Bevin Boys were young men, conscripted between 1943 and 1948, to work in the coal mines of Britain during and after World War II.

This scheme, initiated by Ernest Bevin (Minister of Labour), aimed to increase coal production which had declined.

Around 48,000 men were directed to work in the mines, many of whom were not experienced miners.