VE DAY 80: Wakefield to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe
VE Day marked the end of six years of conflict in Europe during World War II, with the German Army surrendering to the Allies on May 8, 1945.
The Second World War ended a few months later when Imperial Japan surrendered on September 2, 1945.
The news resulted in spontaneous celebrations breaking out across the nation.
A national holiday was declared and people from all walks of life came together to mark the moment.
A Service of Remembrance and wreath laying with Coun Josie Pritchard, Armed Forces Champion, will take place today, Thursday, May 8, at Wakefield War Memorial at 10.50am.
Coun Pritchard said: “On the 80th anniversary of VE Day we pay tribute to those who helped to preserve the freedoms that we all enjoy today.
"And we remember the ultimate sacrifice made by so many people during World War II, and other conflicts, to protect our way of life.
"Everyone is welcome to attend the service.”
