Vet's warning to dog owners over pet sickness outbreak

Pet owners around Yorkshire claim their dogs are coming down with a mystery illness that’s ‘spreading like wildfire’.

Around 150 dogs in the area were reported to have been struck down with vomiting and diarrhoea last week.

It's been reported that the dogs are often lethargic, inappetent, and have a temperature.

In most cases, they have responded well to symptomatic treatment - anti-vomiting injection and probiotics, with oral supportive fluids and a light diet.

In some cases, they have needed intravenous fluids and hospitalisation.

All of the dogs have made a full recovery.

The sickness was initially suspected to be linked to ‘toxins’ in the water’ on beaches like Scarborough and Saltburn, but some owners are now insisting it has ‘nothing to do with the beaches' as the bug spreads on land.

Others say the ’cause of the illness is unknown’ but it’s ‘taking longer than normal to recover from’.

Dr Anna Gaughan, lead vet at Calder Vets, which has a practice in Wakefield, said: “We have seen a large increase in cases of gastrointestinal disease in dogs throughout the whole of Calder.

"Most appear to be mild and respond well to supportive treatment but there are the occasional cases that have needed admission for intravenous fluids therapy and further testing.

“While an increase in these cases is often typical for the time of year, it is fair to say that numbers this season are higher than usual and it is conceivable that there may be an infectious cause in the local area.

"No links have been noted to the north coast in the cases that I have seen, but many affected pets have been walked in popular areas and exposed to other dogs.”