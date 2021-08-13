Video: Benidorm holidaymakers flee the beach as 8ft shark lurks in the sea
Terrified holidaymakers rushed from the sea in Benidorm yesterday after an 8ft shark was spotted near the shore.
Friday, 13th August 2021, 11:39 am
Friday, 13th August 2021, 11:40 am
Bathers were evacuated from the sea within minutes, but watched as the disoriented shark thrash around trying to find its way back into the sea.
A helicopter and two police boats were sent to Poniente Beach to monitor the shark, which seemed to stay around the coastline for hours afterwards.
The sea life centre in Valencia was contacted for help and the shark was taken to the other side of the island before being released back into deeper waters.