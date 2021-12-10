VIDEO: Catch Britain's biggest model railway in Wakefield

The 200ft-long replica, which is the creation of Simon George, has taken eight years to build and captures a snapshot of the 1.5-mile stretch of real track at Heaton Lodge Junction in Mirfield from 1983 - when Simon would watch the engines as a boy.

He collected in 500 photos from the era to carefully recreate the scene down the finest of details.

Usually kept in an underground industrial unit in Wakefield, the display will be the first of a tour of Britain and then hopefully Europe.

The model is in the Market Hall.

With 28 running trains on the track, it will remain on display in the Union Street Hall for the public to view until Sunday, December 19.

The creation has incredible attention to detail.

Simon George oversees his creation.

The scene is taken from snapshots from 1983.

A Ford Capri parked up on the bank.