VIDEO: Lucky Castleford neighbours scoop £240,000 on the Postcode Lottery

Each of the neighbours netted £30,000 after WF10 4EB was drawn today.

Among the celebrating neighbours was Joanne Thourgood, 58, who said she was stunned by the windfall.

She said: “We’ve just won £30,000! I’m shocked, I can’t believe it, I never thought it would happen to us, but it has.

Everybody loves good neighbours.

“I never thought I’d get that knock on the door.”

Joanne, who is a support worker for people with learning disabilities, was joined by her husband Andrew when she learned of the win.

The couple said they plan to use some of the winnings for a dream holiday.

Joanne said: “We’ll have a nice holiday. I’ve always wanted to go to Australia, we’ve got friends in Australia and now we can go.

Lesley Grant-Mills opens her cheque.

“I think I want to go to Bondi Beach!”

Andrew added that they would treat their loved ones with the cash: “We’ll look after our friends and family, get some small treats.”

Joanne was pleased to hear that seven of her neighbours had also scooped a prize and said of the area: “We’re a close community, everyone looks after each other.”

Winner Lesley Grant-Mills, 46, said: “Never in a million years did I think I’d win anything. Not to me, no.

Irvin Copley with his partner Ann and Judie McCourt.

“It means a lot. I’ve never had this amount of money ever in my life. It’s a big shock but it will be spent very wisely.”

The mum-of-three said she already had some plans for her winnings: “Definitely a holiday. I’ll treat my three children, that’s the first and foremost.

“Somewhere in Greece, I’ve never been so that’s what I’m looking at. It looks beautiful.”

Michael Stenton, 57, couldn’t believe his luck after scooping the five-figure sum and said: “In my wildest dreams I never thought I’d see this day happen, but it’s come and I’m over the moon.”

Irvin Copley, 72, was joined by his wife Ann when his prize was revealed.

The seven-time grandparents were stunned and Ann later said: “What a surprise, we never thought we’d win that much. It’s brilliant, absolutely brilliant.”

The other winners on the street opted to remain anonymous.

After presenting the winners with their prize cheques, lottery ambassador Judie McCourt shared her congratulations to all the winning players.

She said: “I couldn’t be happier for our Castleford winners today, I’m sure they’ll all be over the moon with this surprise.

“I hope they have fun with their winnings and get some special treats to celebrate the good news.”

People’s Postcode Lottery was created to raise funds for charities in Britain.

Players of the lottery have now raised more than £900 million for thousands of good causes.

This prize draw was promoted on behalf of Postcode Animal Trust which supports organisations working to promote animal welfare and conservation with regular grant funding. Supported charities include Dogs Trust, Medical Detection Dogs and Riding for the Disabled Association.