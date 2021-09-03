Village celebrates Green Flag Award with music and hog roast event this weekend

NCCA's Graham Franklin.

Newmillerdam residents are celebrating after landing the gong, which recognises the tireless work by local volunteers to keep their village green in tip-top condition.

The green is a 10.5 acre site maintained by residents of Newmillerdam Community and Conservation Association (NCCA), for use as a community open green space and wildlife reserve.

NCCA chairman Graham Franklin said: "Apart from maintaining footpaths and installing benches, NCCA have created a new community entrance area and labyrinth, along with installing four new wooden sculptures by Mick Burns, Lincolnshire wood sculptor and artist."

Sunday's event will begin at 2pm. There will be refreshments, entertainment by Wakefield Metropolitan Brass Band and the ukulele band, Wakeylele.

There will also be a local history exhibition showing the green's previous use as a colliery.

Anyone is welcome to attend.

Meanwhile, the NCCA 5K Trail Race in Newmillerdam Country Park will take place on Wednesday, September 8, starting at 7pm

The popular course takes runners on a looped course through woodland and by the lake, starting and finishing by the arboretum.

There are prizes also for fancy dress, theme of ducks or woodland animals.