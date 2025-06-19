Village church ‘causing noise disturbance’ to be converted into business

A village church in Wakefield said to be causing “considerable noise and traffic disturbance” for residents has been sold.

The Well Church, on School Lane in Wrenthorpe, looks set to be converted into business premises after planning officers gave the proposals the green light.

A statement submitted to Wakefield Council on behalf of Elim Pentecostal Church said: “The existing Well Church can no longer sustain its operation in this location.

“The church has outgrown its current location and can no longer accommodate the increasing numbers of people and cars visiting the site.

“The site itself is a residential area and the current use is causing considerable noise and traffic disturbance in the area.”

The document also set out justification for the loss of a community facility.

It stated: “The church are seeking a new larger venue in the region and have sold the property to raise revenue for their relocation.

“There are a number of other community facilities in the vicinity, including the village hall, Methodist church and hall, Sunday School and two pubs.”

Officers agreed to allow a change of use of the building from a place of worship to commercial premises.

The scheme involves the premises being used by a refurbishment company who had “outgrown their current facilities” in Ossett.

The proposed opening hours of the new business are from 7am to 6pm, Monday to Friday.

An officer’s report said: “The relocation will allow the company to operate more efficiently and potentially enjoy gradual expansion with associated new employment opportunities.

“The proposal is for business use with offices, meeting rooms and storage.”

One resident supported the application, saying the change of use would not create highways issues as the narrow access road to the site was currently “heavily used” six days a week.

No objections to the scheme were submitted.

Highways officers were satisfied that access to the site “remains fit for purpose despite the narrowness of School Lane.”

The report added: “It has been used intensively as a place of worship and the proposed use is likely to have fewer movements.”

Recommending the scheme for approval, the officer said: “The proposal is not considered to significantly harm the character and appearance of the existing site and surrounding area.

“The principle of the change of use is acceptable and the proposal would not lead to a detrimental impact on highway safety and have an acceptable impact in terms of amenity.”