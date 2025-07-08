Vinyl lovers get ready as The Record Vinyl Fair spins into town
Tileyard North will come alive with the crackle and charm of wax as it hosts For The Record – a celebration of all things vinyl next weekend.
The free, family event will take place from 10am-4pm on Saturday, July 19, with record stalls selling new and vintage records.
There will also be exclusive DJ sets in the onsite Vinyl Cafe, where there will be rare and classic cuts all day long.
And many local food stalls to keep visitors fuelled along with an outdoor tipi and beer garden.
Whether you’re a lifelong collector or just discovering the new joys of vinyl, there promises to be something for everyone.
Set within the inspiring creative hub of Tileyard North, this is more than just a market – it’s a full-blown celebration of music, culture and community.
For updates and more information, follow @TileyardNorth on social media.
