Visitors enjoy all the fun of Wrenthorpe Gala

By Leanne Clarke
Published 1st Jul 2024, 10:18 BST
Visitors enjoyed all the fun of Wrenthorpe Gala on Saturday with plenty to keep everyone entertained.

There was live music, tasty street food, gifts from the stalls from local groups and organisations and lots of games to take part in throughout the day at the event held in Wrenthorpe Park.

And the kids loved the selection of fairground rides and bouncy castles.

There was lots of tasty food available.

1. Wrenthorpe Gala

There was lots of tasty food available.

Children enjoyed the many fairground rides.

2. Wrenthorpe Gala

Children enjoyed the many fairground rides.

Smiles on the fairground rides.

3. Wrenthorpe Gala

Smiles on the fairground rides.

Live music filled the air.

4. Wrenthorpe Gala

Live music filled the air.

