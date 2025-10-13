Vodafone down: Thousands report broadband and mobile issues

By Leanne Clarke
Published 13th Oct 2025, 16:10 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2025, 16:11 BST
Thousands of Vodafone customers have reported issues with the network this afternoon.

Downdetector, which monitors web outages, showed more than 130,000 people had flagged problems affecting their mobile phone or broadband network from around 3pm this afternoon.

Many say they are also unable to make or receive calls.

Vodafone said in a statement it was aware of a "major issue on our network affecting broadband, 4G and 5G services".

Vodafone customers are having issues this afternoon.

It said: "We appreciate our customers' patience while we work to resolve this as soon as possible.”

Customers have taken to social media saying they are also unable to access Vodafone customer service operators and are having difficulty accessing the website and app.

