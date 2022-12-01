Daryl Crossland (r), with Rachel Warren, Mathew Varley and the hampers put together by the staff at RF-Smart

That means that next week we can distribute to the hundreds of families who will benefit from our readers’ generosity.

The appeal is organised by Chantry Rotary Club, CAP (the Community Awareness Programme) and supported by the Wakefield Express. In its present form this is the seventh year of the appeal which has helped thousands of families.

The appeal relies on the generosity of individual and corporate readers alike.

Helen Challenger, at Children First

This year is no exception. Consultants RF-Smart International Ltd, have joined the appeal again to support and contribute to this wonderful cause.

Manager Daryl Crossland said: “This is now the second year that RF-SMART has taken part in the CAP Care hamper appeal, and it’s a real privilege to provide even a small amount of support for the charity as they continue to work tirelessly to take care of those in need throughout our local community.

"I think we are all aware that the number of people struggling with the impact of poverty continues to grow, and it’s more important than ever to support local charities doing such great work, the demand on the support and services that CAP care provide will continue to increase and will put pressure on their available resources. This year at RF-SMART, we have managed to almost double our efforts on last year, this is thanks to the generosity of our colleagues at home and abroad.

"We are proud to be able to support this initiative and I would encourage any company or individuals that are able to support CAP care to please do so.”

At the other end of this distribution chain is the Children First organisation who actually get the hampers, and identify the families who need them most.

The head of the organisation is Helen Challenger who said: “The targeted early help teams have been able to link with CAP and Chantry Rotary Club over the past few years due to the generosity of our communities in Wakefield. We have identified hundreds of families, through our own service and by working with other professionals in schools, health and the voluntary/ private sectors, who absolutely need and benefit from receiving this support during the festive season.

"Families tell us that receiving a hamper has made a massive difference in being able to free up a little money to buy gifts for their children and those special little Christmas treats they otherwise would not be able to afford. It has given families some relief in putting food on the table over the holiday period especially as the cost of living and fuel bills soar.

We are so grateful on behalf of all the families who receive a hamper – the appreciation is evident, and they cannot thank you all enough. We are very much looking forward to this year’s campaign and the pleasure this brings to many.”

This week we will be distributing the hampers to Children First and schools so all of your help and support has paid off handsomely.